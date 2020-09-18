Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snacktaku

It's Like Meat Buns Meet Pancakes

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
snacktakukotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Its Like Meat Buns Meet Pancakes
Image: Imuraya

You know meat buns? In Japanese, they’re called nikuman (meat bun) or butaman (pork bun). There are other non-meat versions, like pizza-man and curry-man. Add yet another to that list. 

Behold, hottokeekiman (ホットケーキまん) or “pancake bun” or “hotcake bun.” These fluffy buns are filled with butter-flavored paste and syrup.

Illustration for article titled Its Like Meat Buns Meet Pancakes
Image: Imuraya
This brainchild is a collaboration between food company Imuraya, who started making meat buns in the early 1960s, and Morinaga, which is famous for its pancake mix and syrup. 

Illustration for article titled Its Like Meat Buns Meet Pancakes
Image: Imuraya
This was an excellent idea.

DISCUSSION

Inzoum

I’m disappointed that pizza-man and curry-man aren’t superheroes. Or Robot Masters. Still, that looks super delicious and I really hope the world will eventually pull out of the Covid crisis so that I can travel to Japan once more and enjoy everything it has to offer.