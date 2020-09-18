It's Like Meat Buns Meet Pancakes

You know meat buns? In Japanese, they’re called nikuman (meat bun) or butaman (pork bun). There are other non-meat versions, like pizza-man and curry-man. Add yet another to that list.
Behold, hottokeekiman (ホットケーキまん) or “pancake bun” or “hotcake bun.” These fluffy buns are filled with butter-flavored paste and syrup.
This brainchild is a collaboration between food company Imuraya, who started making meat buns in the early 1960s, and Morinaga, which is famous for its pancake mix and syrup.
This was an excellent idea.
I’m disappointed that pizza-man and curry-man aren’t superheroes. Or Robot Masters. Still, that looks super delicious and I really hope the world will eventually pull out of the Covid crisis so that I can travel to Japan once more and enjoy everything it has to offer.