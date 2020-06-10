Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

It's Animal Crossing Music Played On Tesla Coils

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal CrossingScienceTesla CoilsAnimal Crossing: New Horizonskotakucoremusicacnh
3
3
Gif: ArcAttack

The fine folks at ArcAttack use tesla coils to create music by shaking the air with electrical discharge. Sometimes a robot plays drums. Their latest musical lightning storm happens to be an amazing rendition of the music that plays at 5PM in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s shockingly good. Get it? I am sorry.

Advertisement

If you watch the video below closely you can pick out the shapes of different notes in the electrical discharge. That, or you’ll get lost in the beauty of arcing electricity. This is my favorite sort of science (next to sweet snack science), capturing powerful forces of nature and bending them to our will to do silly but lovely things.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

NYC Prisoners Given $15 Bootleg Game Boys

A Delightful Tour Of Danny Trejo's Animal Crossing Island

The Best Optimus Prime Transformers Figures

Japanese Murder Hornet, The Posable Toy