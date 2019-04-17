It's 1945, And The USSR Has Bombed A Hole In Space And Time

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Ben Nicholas is a Senior 3D Concept Artist at Ubisoft Montréal who has also worked on stuff like Halo and Adidas sneakers.
We actually featured some of Ben’s stuff a few years back, but everything you’re seeing below is from a new personal project he’s been working on called KOM-44, where the Second World War is ended by a Soviet bombing attack so powerful it breaks reality and time.
While the USSR itself remains untouched, everything outside is now a warped wasteland.
You can see more of Ben’s work at his ArtStation page.