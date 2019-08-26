Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

We’ve got a very cool feature for tonight’s Fine Art: the work of Francesca Baerald, an Italian artist who has drawn gorgeous fantasy maps for companies like Square Enix, Fantasy Flight, Games Workshop and Dark Horse.



You can see more of Francesca’s stuff at her personal site and ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement