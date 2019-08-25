Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Andrew Mar is an artist and illustrator who has worked for companies like Wizards of the Coast and Bethesda.



You can see more of Andrew’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

He’s also got a hardcover art book coming out which has already passed its Kickstarter funding goal, and you can get that here.

