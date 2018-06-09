Battlefield V bring the series back to World War Two and, dear God, has playable women. EA revealed more details today at the EA Play press conference including a closer look at the game’s multiplayer. And of course, that means a battle royale mode.



The battle royale format mode will be called “Royale,” although no further details were revealed during conference. It is the first of what will probably be 100 battle royale modes announced at E3.

EA’s preview of Battlefield V also stressed a faster and more active multiplayer. Players will have the ability to dive and smash through windows and move around heavy turrets from their fixed position. That should pick up the pace of Operation. But seriously, six minutes for a battle royale announcement.