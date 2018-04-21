An unlisted video on the official Xbox YouTube channel has appears to have revealed May’s Games with Gold lineup, so get ready to hit some home runs in Super Mega Baseball 2 and ride a horse in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

According to the video, May’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Super Mega Baseball 2 (May 1-31)



Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (May 16-June 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

Streets of Rage (May 1-15)



Vanquish (May 16-31)

Kotaku reached out for comment about the unlisted video, but representatives for Microsoft did not respond by press time.