An unlisted video on the official Xbox YouTube channel has appears to have revealed May’s Games with Gold lineup, so get ready to hit some home runs in Super Mega Baseball 2 and ride a horse in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.
According to the video, May’s Games with Gold are:
Xbox One
- Super Mega Baseball 2 (May 1-31)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (May 16-June 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
- Streets of Rage (May 1-15)
- Vanquish (May 16-31)
Kotaku reached out for comment about the unlisted video, but representatives for Microsoft did not respond by press time.