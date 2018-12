It’s time to toss your London Spitfire jersey in the wash because the Overwatch League just announced its 2019 schedule. The first match will take place on February 14 and include four games—one more nightly match than the 2018 season’s, perhaps because there are now a whopping 20 teams. First up, we’ll see a reprisal of this year’s finals: the Philadelphia Fusion versus the London Spitfire.