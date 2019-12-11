Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Destiny 2
It’s not too late to claim any Season of Undying rewards you may have missed in Destiny 2. Although Season of Dawn went live yesterday, and the new season pass along with it, you can still access your old season pass over on Bungie’s website to collect anything you might have missed.

Ethan Gach
Kotaku staff writer.

