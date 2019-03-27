It must be springtime because Overcooked 2 just announced its new DLC: Campfire Cook Off. Cecilia D'AnastasioToday 10:25amFiled to: overcooked 2Filed to: overcooked 241EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIt must be springtime because Overcooked 2 just announced its new DLC: Campfire Cook Off. Players are headed to the woods with a new map, twelve levels and some new campfire-themed recipes.Share This StoryAbout the authorCecilia D'AnastasioCecilia D'AnastasioSenior reporter at Special Projects/KotakuEmailTwitterPostsKeysPGP Key