Issue 21 of Weekly Jump, which was slated for April 20, will be delayed a week due to a coronavirus covid-19 case in the editorial department. Staff is now working from home, and on April 27, a double issue 21/22 will go on sale. Weekly Jump said no manga artists apparently were in physical contact with the infected employee.
