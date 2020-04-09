Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Official Site

Issue 21 of Weekly Jump, which was slated for April 20, will be delayed a week due to a coronavirus covid-19 case in the editorial department. Staff is now working from home, and on April 27, a double issue 21/22 will go on sale. Weekly Jump said no manga artists apparently were in physical contact with the infected employee. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

