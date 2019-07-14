Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Daniel Matthews is a concept artist at Trixter, and has worked on games like EVE Online and The Division.



You can see more of Daniel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

