While Mario Kart fans might have anticipated the announcement of Mario Kart 9 during today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo instead opted to announce that remastered courses from the Mario Kart series will be hitting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

Advertisement

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will include 48 remastered courses from past Mario Kart games like Mario Kart Super Circuit for the Gameboy Advance, Mario Kart Double Dash!! for the GameCube, and Super Mario Kart for the Super Nintendo.

Eight courses will be released at a time through in six waves of releases which will roll out up until the end of 2023. The remastered courses, much like the courses already included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, can be played both l ocally and online.

Wii Coconut Mall, Tour Tokyo Blur, and N64 Choco Mountain will be some of the remastered courses included in the first wave of releases in the Booster Course Pass. They’ll hit the Nintendo the eShop on March 18.

Pre-orders for the Booster Course Pass will be available on the eShop later today. The Booster Course Pass DLC can be purchased on the eShop for $24.99. The DLC is also available to play for paid members of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for no additional cost.