Today’s surprise Nintendo Direct offered 40 packed minutes of forthcoming Switch games, new content for old ones, and, er, teasers for forthcoming Directs about specific games like Smash and Animal Crossing. Below you’ll find all the big stories that came out of the presentation.
You can watch the entire thing right here, but for the streamlined version with color commentary, read on.
Bayonetta 3
Announced during the Game Awards in 2017, you’d be forgiven if you thought you’d dreamt it. But at long last, we’ve seen footage—lots of footage—of the game in action. It’s real, and it’s apparently coming out at some point in Space Year 2022. Also, she’s totally braided her hair.
N64 and Genesis games coming to Switch Online
It had been rumored, but the confirmation was better than expected. N64 games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but joining them are Sega Genesis games! (Or Mega Drive games, to the rest of the world.) For N64 it’s launching with Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 , and Ocarina Of Time, amongst others, with more classics to follow, including Pokémon Snap. For Genesis it’ll have 14 games at launch, including Contra Hard Corps, Sonic 2, Ecco the Dolphin and Streets of Rage 2.
Nintendo will also be selling the controllers to go with them. Proper original-looking N64 and Genesis controllers, but wireless! There was no information on whether the Genesis controller would have that authentic rattle, or if the N64 controller’s stick can now survive Mario Party.
Splatoon 3: Return of the Mammalians
Coming in 2022, Splatoon 3's trailer made me feel like I’d received a coconut to the head midway through, as everything starts to get strange. Mammals are returning, and things are getting hairy.
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
Yoko Taro of Nier fame is creating a new RPG, and it looks like Square finally noticed how much everyone was into card games three years ago. Still, this looks like a really interesting prospect, and despite only being revealed tonight, not only is it coming out on October 28, but there’s a free demo available right now.
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
The extraordinary RPG finally has a Switch release date: October 12. Three weeks! The Final Cut is the version with full voice acting and some new content, but you might want to invest in a microscope to read the text on that wee screen.
Chocobo GP
Square Enix is putting together its own version of Mario Kart, with the twist being that...it has Final Fantasy characters in it instead. And looks like it was made for Wii. But who knows! Maybe Chocobo GP is the game we all truly need. We’ll find out at some point next year.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
As we all knew from the leak, Kirby’s back for the 13,954th time. What we didn’t know is this time it’s in a 3D platformer that looks a lot like a 2000s Super Mario game. Which is to say, it looks fantastic! Which is not what I was expecting to say. It’s out in April 2022.
Triangle Strategy
Now officially called Triangle Strategy because I guess they accidentally got stuck with it, we have a release date for this superb-looking Square Enix tactics game: March 4, 2022. They say it has been fine-tuned based on feedback from this year’s sort-of-beta, including difficulty changes, camera controls, the ability to review previous dialogue, and streamlined loading.
Metroid Dread
Metroid Dread, Metroid Dread, Metroid Dread! This is so close you can taste it. Releasing the same day as the Switch OLED, October 8, this first new 2D platformer in the series for over a decade will be set all on one planet, but spread amongst lots of different biomes. And who cares what else I write, because it’s more Metroid!
Castlevania Advance Collection
It’s real, and it’s coming out today! Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow are three pretty interesting games in the Castlevania franchise—Aria is in fact great. All were released on the Game Boy Advance, and are now available on your Switch.
That Mario Movie
Well, we got a release date: December 21, 2022. And then we got a cast list. And that lead role of Mario? It went to...Chris Pratt. Yeaaahhhh. In better decisions, Anya Taylor-Joy is Peach, Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black voices Bowser, Seth Rogan does Donkey Kong, and, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad. Toad is Black! It’s canon. Charles Martinet, the long-running voice of Mario, is involved, and will provide “surprise cameos.”
And that covers the biggest news from today’s Direct! What were your favorite reveals and announcements?
DISCUSSION
- Kirby: The Last of Us looks really cool.
- A little sad Konami didn’t include the DS games and ReBirth in their second Castlevania collection.
- Bayonetta 3 looks cool, but I’m not a huge fan of the braided twintails. She rocks short hair way better. Also seems like Bayo 3 might FINALLY have the long-awaited crossover with Devil May Cry, given the teases in the trailer.
- My predictions for N64 Online were semi-accurate. I had WAY more games than Nintendo actually released, but I did get 6 of the 9 (only missed WinBack, Dr. Mario 64, and Sin & Punishment, all of which I did say would come out later). For those curious, Japan is only getting 8 games (no Dr. Mario 64) but will eventually get the Custom Robo games in a future update. And yes, Banjo-Kazooie was confirmed for both languages. If Rare/Microsoft is actually playing ball, there is a very real chance Diddy Kong Racing finally gets a re-release.
- The Genesis Online does include mostly games that are on either one of Konami’s collections or the Sega Classics Collection. The only games not on a collection already are Ecco the Dolphin and Musha. Japan is also getting the 6-Button Controller instead of the 3-Button we’re getting.
- Voice of Cards looks rather unique.
- Sad that they’re keeping Triangle Strategy as the final title.
- I always liked that Yoshi board in the original Mario Party, so it’s cool to see it coming back. Hope that this game will actually include DLC.
- As someone who adores Hyrule Warriors, I wish I liked Age of Calamity more than I did. I am just not jazzed about the DLC at all.
- A little sad we didn’t get any Zelda Collection announcement.
- Actraiser remake sounds pretty cool. Hoping it actually plays good.
- Rollerblading Chocobo is adorable.
- The Mario movie is going to be a train wreck and I’m actually anticipating it more now because of that.
- Instead of the super serious commercial Nintendo used for us, Japan used this for the Metroid Dread section:
- The Japanese Direct also had a couple games not in the US Direct, though I couldn’t quite tell their names. One is whatever the next traditional Warriors game is. The other looks like if Platinum Games did a Front Mission game. The sizzle reel was also different, though the only game I recognized was Danganronpa.