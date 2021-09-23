Disco Elysium: The Final Cut finally has a release date on Switch. The funky futurist RPG where words matter more than hit points will be playable on Nintendo’s hybrid handheld starting October 12.

If you know about Disco Elysium you probably already know you’re going to buy it for a third time on Switch. If you aren’t familiar with it, just know it’s one of 2019's best games, and a standout of the last decade.

Here’s a quick refresher on why it’s so cool via the latest Switch trailer:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adds some improvements and new content, but most importantly it adds full voice acting in response to player feedback from the game’s original release. That’s no small task considering there are hundreds of characters and, according to the developers, over 1 million voiced words in the new version of the game. And on Switch, Disco Elysium will have a re-worked UI and bigger text so adapt it for handheld mode. Hopefully, it plays better than some other Switch ports.

Unlike a traditional RPG, Disco Elysium is about using abilities and skills to navigate inter-personal interactions and your own existential self-loathing. You’re also trying to solve a murder, recover your lost memory, confront a mid-life crisis, and navigating a hyper-political alternate history of the world. But it’s also still got all the RPG stuff like stat sheets and skill trees.

“ The sheer number of role-playing possibilities in Disco Elysium is mind-boggling and often overwhelming, wrote former news editor Jason Schreier in Kotaku’s review. “ You can play as a pinko communist, an apathetic centrist, or a fascist herb.”

It’s ambitious, messy, unnerving , and super, super dense, so being able to treat it like an interactive audio book on the Switch will be a big plus if everything goes right.