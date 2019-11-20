Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Inside Tokyo's Newest Pokémon Center

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
265
Save
Image: Pokemon
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This week, a new Pokémon Center is opening in Tokyo. Yesterday, Kotaku showed a short preview of the shop. Today, let’s have a closer look.

The Pokémon Center opens this week in Shibuya. With is dark, sleek interior and life-sized Mewtwo display, it does look different from other Pokémon Centers. So does the merch. 

Advertisement

Just look at this!

So cool!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Visiting a Real Life Pokémon Center

The Most Traditional Pokémon Center in Japan

The Biggest Pokémon Center in Japan Opens

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts