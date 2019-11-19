Inside Japan's First Nintendo Store

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This week, Nintendo Tokyo will open its doors to the general public. Today was a press preview, allowing for a peek inside for what to expect.



Naturally, there is a ton of merch, including some excellent Japan-only items. The statues and the store layout look nice!

There is also a Pokémon Center right next door!