Inside Japan's First Nintendo Store

Brian Ashcraft
Photo: N_Officialstore
This week, Nintendo Tokyo will open its doors to the general public. Today was a press preview, allowing for a peek inside for what to expect.

Naturally, there is a ton of merch, including some excellent Japan-only items. The statues and the store layout look nice!

There is also a Pokémon Center right next door!

