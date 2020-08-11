Inscryption Is The Next Game From Pony Island Creator Daniel Mullins

I’ve always wanted to play a bayou version of Pokémon. Screenshot : Daniel Mullins

This morning, Pony Island and The Hex creator Daniel Mullins unveiled his next trippy video game, Inscryption.

Mullins described the game as an “inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie.” Watching the reveal trailer, I find it hard to disagree with any of that description, but as we saw with his previous hits, you never quite know what you’re going to get in a Daniel Mullins game.

I’ve grown weary of deck-building roguelikes over the last few years, but Mullins’ penchant for defying expectations might change that for me. The trailer even has a glimpse of something like a found footage movie, which feels like the perfect genre to pair with the developer’s requisite creepiness.

Mullins’ debut, Pony Island, was not as cute as its name might imply. The metafictional narrative, which told the story of a demonic arcade game trying to steal the player’s soul, immediately caught fire in 2016 thanks to word-of-mouth advertising on social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter. Mullins would go on to release The Hex in 2018, and while it wasn’t as much of a runaway success as its predecessor, still managed to endear itself to fans of Mullins’ unique storytelling.

Inscryption heads to Steam some time next year, with the potential for console versions after the PC launch.