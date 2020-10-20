Inject The Whimsy Of Balan Wonderworld's Opening Directly Into My Veins, Please

As the U.S. barrels towards a history-shaping day of reckoning, I find myself craving lighter, happier things. The bright, colorful, and slightly creepy intro movie for Balan Wonderworld, the new game from the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights Into Dreams, is exactly what I need.
Magic happens when director Yuji Naka and designer Naoto Ohshima get together. In the case of Balan Wonderworld, coming March 26 to a console or PC near you, that magic involves Leo Craig and Emma Cole wandering into the Wonderworld, where the maestro Balan leads them on a platforming adventure filled with power-granting costume changes. This is how that adventure begins.
So the kids get a little drunk. Happens to glasses of water all the time. They’ll be fine. My only questions now are when can I buy the little bird things and can it be March right now, please. I need all of this.
DISCUSSION
It’s funny you say you’ve been craving lighter happier things. I feel this way too. My gaming has taken a pretty big shift to stuff like very colorful platformers. Back to thinks like the Spyro Collection, Ratchet and Clank, Little Big Planet etc. Heck I’m really excited for the Sackboy game. Glad I’m not the only one. Balan looks super whimsical, and gives me all those Sega vibes from the days of stuff like NiGHTs etc. (man I miss that game and my Saturn). Definitely looking forward to more.