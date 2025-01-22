How To Find New Outfits For Momo, Infinity Nikki's Adorable Cat-Like Buddy

Infinity Nikki has a lot of activities to keep you busy. But everything you do drives toward the same goal–unlocking new clothes for Nikki. Our eponymous protagonist needs to gather various clothing to progress in the fashion-obsessed world of Miraland after all. However, her furry cat-like friend Momo can also change up his look.

Read More: Does Infinity Nikki Have Crossplay?

Unfortunately, Momo doesn’t have as many opportunities to unlock some new outfits as Nikki. It’s easy to miss quite a few too since they’re either available for a limited time or require meeting specific goals. This little guy deserves some fun too, so here’s what you need to know about unlocking outfits for Momo.

Resonance Banners can have some outfits for Momo



The first time you unlock a new Momo cloak will probably be through the Resonance banners. Although the main reason for pulling on these banners is to acquire new clothes for Nikki, you can get more items through the Deep Echoes system. Additional Resonance banner rewards can be claimed for pulling a certain amount of times, including exclusive cloaks for Momo.

These cloaks will match the same 5-star outfit that Nikki can piece together from the banner. Unfortunately, you’ll need to use up a lot of crystals to even claim them. All the banners that have had one so far require between 160–180 pulls. That isn’t too bad for the permanent banner, but you might feel rushed when it comes to the limited-time ones.

The Distant Anthem battle pass has two

Another way to get more Momo outfits is by leveling up through the Mira Journey battle pass. More specifically, the Roar and Nightfall Momo Cloaks can be earned through the Distant Anthem version of the Battle Pass, a.k.a. the one that costs money. You’ll need to fork over $10 to activate this track of the battle pass.

It’s important to remember that any battle pass progress will be refreshed with the next version update. I only recommend going for this if you’re confident that you’ll be playing the game enough. One of the cloaks will be made available to claim at level 30.

Kilo the Cadenceborn offers matching clothing sets

You’ll find corrupted Dews of Inspiration all over Miraland, commonly at the top of buildings or in awkward spaces that require some off-the-beaten-path platforming. The sole purpose of these collectibles is to be traded in exchange for rewards from Kilo The Cadenceborn. Most of these rewards are individual clothing sketches that eventually come together as a complete outfit, but the poem-writing dragon also offers a few cloaks for Momo as well.

These cloaks are always given alongside a final clothing sketch piece for Nikki. Similar to those obtained through Resonance banners, they also match Nikki’s new outfit. Continuously submitting the Dews of Inspiration is a great way to have both characters match without being tempted to spend a dime.

Some outfits are hidden rewards for completing courses

Infinity Nikki’s open world is sure to keep you busy with everything there is to discover. Decent incentives are also covered thanks to the various diamonds you can earn through Courses. Further sweetening the pot is that completing specific Course challenges will give you a new Momo cloak.

The bad news regarding these cloaks is that you can’t preview them ahead of time. Thankfully, there is one vague hint to let you know which challenges offer a cloak. If you scroll through the challenges and see one with a Momo and question mark sticker, completing it all the way will earn the little fella a new outfit. If you don’t want to wrestle with any clunky menus, here is how to unlock Momo cloaks through Courses:

Activate 50 Warp Spires

Catch 500 Insects

Groom 500 Animals

Catch 500 Fish

Complete 20 Wishing Wood Random Quests

Complete 26 Florawish Random Quests

Complete 30 Stoneville Random Quests

Complete 45 World Quests

Purify 1000 Esselings

Max out your Stylist Rank

This last cloak is one you’ll get while you’re grinding away at the Advanced Courses. Each course you complete will add a credit towards improving your Stylist Rank. Reaching the Legendary Stylist Rank will unlock the Bright Gold Momo cloak.

Even amongst the outfits that are only available for a limited time, this stands out as one of the snazziest. Just be prepared to grind out a lot of specific courses. Working your way up this rank is no joke, but at least there is a cute outfit for Momo waiting at the end.

It’s a given that rotating Resonance Banners will provide you with new Momo cloaks. However, there is a good chance these other methods mentioned will be updated as well. If Infinity Nikki follows the trend of other open-world gacha titles, we might visit the other six nations of Miraland. New locations would naturally come with more ranks and potentially more courses too. Whether it’s a big update or just a new banner, you can be sure that Momo will have some cloaks to unlock in the future.

