Indivisible Development Stops After Lab Zero Fallout

505 Games has announced that Indivisible, the Valkyrie Profile-esque RPG developed by Lab Zero Games, has ceased development and will no longer receive new content after an upcoming Switch patch.



“At this stage, apart from content that is already in submission, there will unfortunately be no more production on [Indivisible],” 505 Games’ statement reads.

Once a promising independent studio behind the development of games like Skullgirls, Lab Zero recently went through a chaotic period in which lead designer and sole owner Mike Zaimont was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments by two separate individuals. These allegations were soon followed by similar reports from within Lab Zero itself, leading to the resignation of several key staff members before the studio cut ties with the rest of its employees and contractors.

Indivisible is still set to receive a patch on Switch that will bring it in line with versions of the game on PlayStation 4 and PC, but future content has been canceled. While the game initially launched in October 2019, fans were still waiting for the arrival of guest characters from games like Shovel Knight, Hyperlight Drifter, Guacamelee, and more. A planned physical release on PlayStation 4 has also been canceled according to the 505 Games FAQ.

“Indivisible is a game of diversity, inclusion, friendship, and evolution,” 505 Games’ statement adds. “505 Games worked with the talented and creative people at Lab Zero for many years to bring Indivisible to life. We are proud of the game that was created and are happy that it has received the positive response that it deserves. We are sorry the journey has ended this way.”

