In the wake of complaints from top Fortnite streamers about overlap with the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am on June 15 and 16, Epic has rescheduled the last portion of the online qualifiers for its $30 million World Cup. Now the semifinals will take place on June 20, and the finals will be on June 21. Start times will also be an hour later, and the prize pools for both the last and second to last week of qualifiers will be doubled from $1 million to $2 million.

