In the wake of complaints from developers earlier this week, Valve is conducting an experiment with game pages’ “More Like This” sections. Developers of unreleased games, especially, complained that recommendation sections were no longer surfacing their creations, leading to significant drop-offs in page traffic and wishlists. Valve’s experiment, which it told Kotaku has gone out to 20 percent of Steam users, adds additional sections to games’ “More Like This” pages and randomly shuffles those games into store pages’ “More Like This” widgets, paving way for greater variety. This will include “a few” upcoming releases. “More Like This” sections have also been retooled to de-emphasize showing users games they already own.



