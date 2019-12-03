In The Valley Of The Gods "On Hold" As Developers Work On Other Valve Games

Campo Santo’s follow-up to Firewatch, In the Valley of the Gods, was supposed to be out at the end of 2019. Since being bought by Valve, however, the game’s situation has changed.



In a statement sent to Polygon, Campo Santo co-founder Jake Rodkin explains that since the purchase the In the Valley of the Gods team has basically melted away, with many of the developers instead choosing to work on Half-Life: Alyx, while others moved onto stuff like Dota Underlords.

While this doesn’t make the future of the game sound promising, Rodkin does say that “it certainly feels like a project people can and may return to”.

First announced back in 2017, In the Valley of the Gods was going to be about exploring some Egyptian ruins in search of treasure. It looked cool!