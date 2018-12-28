Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The remake’s official Japanese Twitter account tweeted out the character’s backstory for the new Resident Evil 2 remake. It is rather dull.



It reads, “New officer Leon S. Kennedy was assigned to Raccoon City. Before going on duty, Kennedy was at home on standby, waiting for his orders. After no one contacted him and feeling something was off, Kennedy headed to the station. Days later, after arriving in Raccoon City, his life changed.”

This is very different from the backstory mentioned in the game’s official guide, which involved him breaking up with his girlfriend, drinking and then oversleeping, which is why he was late for his first day.

While not stated in the game, many players like the depth it gives Leon as a character.

Hideki Kamiya also reportedly mentioned this boozy prologue to Famitsu in an interview when the first RE2 game out.

Fans really like this backstory, so it’s a shame that the remake isn’t fleshing this out.

