In The Future, Hideo Kojima Says His Studio Will Make Films

For a guy who says that 70 percent of his body is made of movies, this seems like it’s a long time coming.



In a 26-minute BBC documentary on the making-of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima reveals the inevitability .

“In the future, Kojima Productions will also start making films,” Kojima said. “If a person can do one thing well, then they should be able to do anything well.

Kojima did not clarify as to when the studio will start making films. Kotaku reached out to Kojima Productions but did not hear prior to publication.

I think within the next three to four years, everything will move to streaming — games, movies, and TV shows.” We’re pretty much there with TV shows and movies.

“When that happens,” Kojima continues, “movies, TV shows, and games will be competing in the same space.” Kojima is interested in the type of entertainment that will inevitably arise from this competition.

Considering how long the cutscenes in Kojima’s games have been and how much he loves movies, it might seem odd that he hasn’t made a motion picture already.