In the first three days on sale in Japan, Pokémon Sword and Shield sold 1.365 million copies at retail. While digital downloads aren’t included, these sales figures have made the games the biggest first-week Switch sellers to date in Japan. If you missed it, read Kotaku’s Pokémon Sword and Shield review here.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.