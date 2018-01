In the first Fave This podcast of 2018, Gita Jackson and I discuss the controversy around fans shipp

In the first Fave This podcast of 2018, Gita Jackson and I discuss the controversy around fans shipping Rey and Kylo Ren as a couple in Star Wars (31:08) what the No Man’s Sky community is up to, and where open world games go next. Listen below.

Download the MP3 here.