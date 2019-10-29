In South Korea, Netmarble announced it’s developing a Ni no Kuni smartphone game. Players will build up their own kingdoms and will compete with and face off against other players. The game has been announced for South Korea, and it has yet to be announced whether or not it will be released internationally.
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.