In Nintendo’s most recent financial statement, the company listed “TBA” for the release of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. This shouldn’t be too surprising, but just in case you were wondering, now you know!
In Nintendo’s most recent financial statement, the company listed “TBA” for the release of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. This shouldn’t be too surprising, but just in case you were wondering, now you know!
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.