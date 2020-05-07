Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
In Nintendo’s most recent financial statement, the company listed “TBA” for the release of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. This shouldn’t be too surprising, but just in case you were wondering, now you know!

