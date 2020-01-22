Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

In Mythgard, Monsters Still Roam The Earth

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
1.3K
1
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Mythgard is a digital card game that, like most other digital card games, employs a ton of third-party artists to bring the cards to life.

What’s cool about it outside the game itself is that, unlike most video games on any platform, the artists responsible are credited within the game.

Advertisement

Here’s a selection of some of them.

By Xavier “Lozano” Ribeiro
By Livia Prima
By Christian Fell
Advertisement
Art by Tomas Duchek
By Jason Nguyen
Advertisement
By Saeed Ramez
By Maerel Hibadita
Advertisement
By Alexander Mokhov
By Bayard Wu
Advertisement
By Piotr Dura
By Mingchen Shen
Advertisement
By Max Kostin

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts