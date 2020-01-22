In Mythgard, Monsters Still Roam The Earth

Mythgard is a digital card game that, like most other digital card games, employs a ton of third-party artists to bring the cards to life.



What’s cool about it outside the game itself is that, unlike most video games on any platform, the artists responsible are credited within the game.

Here’s a selection of some of them.

By Livia Prima

By Christian Fell

Art by Tomas Duchek

By Jason Nguyen

By Saeed Ramez

By Maerel Hibadita

By Alexander Mokhov

By Bayard Wu

By Piotr Dura

By Mingchen Shen

