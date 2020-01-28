In Japan, Nintendo has filed a trademark for “Kirby Air Ride.” The trademark covers things like “electronic game programs,” “video game programs,” “smartphone programs,” “computer programs” and download versions of these. The original Kirby Air Ride was released on the GameCube back in 2003.
In Japan, Nintendo has filed a trademark for “Kirby Air Ride.” The trademark covers things like “electronic game programs,” “video game programs,” “smartphone programs,” “computer programs” and download versions of these. The original Kirby Air Ride was released on the GameCube back in 2003.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.