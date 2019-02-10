In Japan, Man Arrested For Modding And Reselling PS3

Forty-four-year-old Tadaaki Abe has been arrested in Kagawa, Japan, for modding a PlayStation 3 and then selling it.
According to NHK, Abe is accused of jailbreaking PS3s so game discs could be copied and then played without re-inserting them. He was arrested for selling a modded PS3 for 15,555 yen ($145) to a Tokyo man in his 40s.
Not only does this violate Japanese trademark law, but it also violates the country’s Unfair Competition Prevention Law, which protects the rights of companies to sell their products.
The modded PS3 was sold last year through an online auction site. Abe, a part-time worker, was arrested yesterday. In an affidavit, he said he did this for income.
Authorities found 40 PlayStation 3 consoles in his apartment and are currently investigating whether or not they have been modded.