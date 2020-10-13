It’s Prime Day!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

In Japan, KFC Installs Lockers For Contactless Ordering

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
snacktakujapankotakueastkfc
3
1
Illustration for article titled In Japan, KFC Installs Lockers For Contactless Ordering
Screenshot: KFC
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
At four locations in Japan, KFC is rolling out pick-up lockers for contactless ordering.

Customers order and pay via their phones, and their meals will be put into lockers. After the order code is entered, the door opens, and the customers can take their food.

You can see it in action below:

It can be used by delivery services as well.

This isn’t the first time KFC has done contactless takeaway. Its Singapore establishments created a lower-tech alternative back in April.

As IT Media reports, for the time being the pick-up lockers are being rolled out at four locations in Japan (two in Tokyo, one in Saitama, and one in Kanagawa). I think it’s a great idea.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

Looks a lot like the good ol’ Little Caesars Pizza Portal—or Amazon Locker—here in the States. I for one would love to see more of this from fast food joints as the world reopens post-COVID.