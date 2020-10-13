In Japan, KFC Installs Lockers For Contactless Ordering

At four locations in Japan, KFC is rolling out pick-up lockers for contactless ordering.
Customers order and pay via their phones, and their meals will be put into lockers. After the order code is entered, the door opens, and the customers can take their food.
You can see it in action below:
It can be used by delivery services as well.
This isn’t the first time KFC has done contactless takeaway. Its Singapore establishments created a lower-tech alternative back in April.
As IT Media reports, for the time being the pick-up lockers are being rolled out at four locations in Japan (two in Tokyo, one in Saitama, and one in Kanagawa). I think it’s a great idea.
DISCUSSION
Looks a lot like the good ol’ Little Caesars Pizza Portal—or Amazon Locker—here in the States. I for one would love to see more of this from fast food joints as the world reopens post-COVID.