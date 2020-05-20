Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

In Japan, Get Sushi From Shirtless Macho Men

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japansushisnacktakukotakueast
7
Illustration for article titled In Japan, Get Sushi From Shirtless Macho Men
Image: Nagoya Catering
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Do you like raw fish and... beefcakes? Well, good news! In Nagoya, a new delivery service is staffed with hunky men packing buff bods and delicious sushi.

Called Vber Macho, muscle-bound dude will bring sushi to your house, strike some flex poses, and then smile for photos.

Illustration for article titled In Japan, Get Sushi From Shirtless Macho Men
Image: Nagoya Catering
They even will practice social distancing when delivering, allowing you to safely admire muscles from afar.

Illustration for article titled In Japan, Get Sushi From Shirtless Macho Men
Image: Nagoya Catering

Vber Macho delivers primarily in Nagoya, but they will deliver to Tokyo for orders over 80,000 yen ($742) and to Osaka for orders over 50,000 yen ($464).

Illustration for article titled In Japan, Get Sushi From Shirtless Macho Men
Image: Nagoya Catering
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

