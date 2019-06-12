Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: 人生楽笑ch

Domino’s has just released a “New Yorker One-Kilo Ultra Cheese” pizza that has been covered with, that’s right, one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of 100 percent mozzarella cheese.



The pizza measures 40-centimeters (15.7 inches) in diameter and clocks in at 3,824 calories.

Image: Domino’s Japan

This is way bigger than your typical Domino’s pizza in Japan. Below is a comparison with a regular medium-sized pizza on top.



Available for two weeks only, it costs 4,000 yen ($37) for delivery or 2,640 yen ($24) for pick-up in-store with a coupon.

This Twitter user apparently finished the pizza...

...in five hours.