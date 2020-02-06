Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
In Japan, Animal Crossing Switch Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
Image: Nintendo
Pre-orders for that beautiful Animal Crossing-themed Switch hardware and the matching carrying case have been moved from February 8 to TBA.

As reported earlier, Coronavirus has impacted Nintendo’s supply chain, affecting Switch production and shipment for Japan. It is unclear how the pandemic will impact Switch hardware sales outside Japan, and Kotaku is following up with Nintendo of America.

As of writing, Nintendo has not yet announced a firm date as to when pre-orders will resume in Japan for the Animal Crossing Switch and its peripherals. The Animal Crossing Switch was originally slated to go on sale on March 20 in Japan.

Screenshot: Nintendo.co.jp

Pre-orders for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, both retail and digital, remain on track in Japan and are not affected.

Brian Ashcraft

