In Japan, An Esports Facility Is Opening For Elderly People

Photo : ISR esports

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

On July 2, an e sports center aimed at senior citizens will open in Kobe, Japan.



Called ISR Esports, it will only cater to people who are aged 60 years old and up. The established is open to those who have never played a video game before, with staff on hand to help.

Advertisement

First, seniors are introduced to some basic gaming experience before they get a chance to, what ISR Esports calls, “full-blown esports titles.”

So think of this as a place where senior citizens can game and experience video games in an environment that is conducive to their needs. I think that’s pretty cool!

Advertisement

As PR Times notes, ISR Esports says it’s following the guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus in hopes of offering an experience that’s safe and fulfilling for seniors.

In the past, Kotaku has reported how arcades in Japan have become gathering places for the elderly, many of whom are lonely and are looking for a place to congregate and communicate , as well as a place t o enjoy to r ack up hours in difficult games.