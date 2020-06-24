Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

In Japan, An Esports Facility Is Opening For Elderly People

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled In Japan, An Esports Facility Is Opening For Elderly People
Photo: ISR esports
On July 2, an esports center aimed at senior citizens will open in Kobe, Japan.

Called ISR Esports, it will only cater to people who are aged 60 years old and up. The established is open to those who have never played a video game before, with staff on hand to help.

First, seniors are introduced to some basic gaming experience before they get a chance to, what ISR Esports calls, “full-blown esports titles.”

So think of this as a place where senior citizens can game and experience video games in an environment that is conducive to their needs. I think that’s pretty cool!

As PR Times notes, ISR Esports says it’s following the guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus in hopes of offering an experience that’s safe and fulfilling for seniors.

In the past, Kotaku has reported how arcades in Japan have become gathering places for the elderly, many of whom are lonely and are looking for a place to congregate and communicate, as well as a place to enjoy to rack up hours in difficult games. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

