In case you missed me stream my new island city-building obsession, Islanders, here’s the archive! Paul Tamayo53 minutes agoFiled to: IslandersFiled to: IslandersIslandersLiveTwitchMetapostKotaku CoreSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn case you missed me stream my new island city-building obsession, Islanders, here’s the archive! Follow us on Twitch for daily streams too.Share This StoryAbout the authorPaul TamayoPaul TamayoVideo Producer, Kotaku. Hip-hop connoisseur. Fluent in Spanglish. Host of The Optional Podcast.TwitterPosts