In case you missed it, we played Earth Defense Force 5 on our Twitch channel earlier today. It’s archived here on our YouTube channel if you want to hear me talk coherently (if I do say so myself) about the history of this excellent series for a half an hour. The next hour is pretty much just yelling.
