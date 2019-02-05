In case you missed it earlier, here’s the archive of our Apex Legends stream! Paul TamayoToday 6:30pmFiled to: Apex LegendsFiled to: Apex LegendsApex LegendsRespawn entertainmentTwitchLiveMetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn case you missed it earlier, here’s the archive of our Apex Legends stream! Follow us on Twitch for daily streams.Share This StoryAbout the authorPaul TamayoPaul TamayoVideo Producer, Kotaku. Hip-hop connoisseur. Fluent in Spanglish. Host of The Optional Podcast.TwitterPosts