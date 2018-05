In a blog post today, Epic Games announced that Fortnite mobile players now have the ability to customize the game‚Äôs HUD using a blueprint. Players have been asking for this since Fortnite mobile‚Äôs release. The post also said that, soon, Fortnite mobile will have its own voice chat and‚ÄĒthankfully‚ÄĒcome to Android this summer.¬†¬†