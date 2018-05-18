In a blog post today, Epic Games announced that Fortnite mobile players now have the ability to customize the game’s HUD using a blueprint. Players have been asking for this since Fortnite mobile’s release. The post also said that, soon, Fortnite mobile will have its own voice chat and—thankfully—come to Android this summer.
In a blog post today, Epic Games announced that Fortnite mobile players now have the ability to customize the game’s HUD using a blueprint. Players have been asking for this since Fortnite mobile’s release. The post also said that, soon, Fortnite mobile will have its own voice chat and—thankfully—come to Android this summer.