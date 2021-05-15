Impidimp Gets More Powerful By Annoying People

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Impidimp Details

Type: Dark / Fairy

Average Height: 1' 04"

Average Weight: 12.1 lbs.

First Added In Generation VIII

What the fuck am I even looking at!? Sorry to start this off with such an aggressive question, but seriously...WTF? This doesn’t even look like a Pokemon. It looks like a nice piece of art based on an enemy from an old Japanese RPG I’ve never played. Wait...that actually would still be Pokemon. Whatever I hate this thing, it’s annoying me, and oh, would you look at that, Impidimp’s whole “thing” is annoying people and sucking up their energy. Damn, you got me Impidimp.

According to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, Impidimp is small and mischievous. It often breaks into people’s homes and then annoys them. They then feed off the negative emotions. Not with their mouth though, that would be too normal and sensible. Instead, Impidimp sucks up these bad vibes using its big demon nose. I can’t explain it, but that makes me even more annoyed and angry.

I hope in the Pokemon universe they have their own version of the Doomguy who can go around and kill these nasty things. Who would even want an Impidimp? I can’t imagine many kids wanting this ugly, annoying thing. It also apparently likes to just steal things too. What a great creature to add to your collection.

(If Imidimp is your favorite Pokemon, I’m sorry. But also, eventually, I’ll say something mean about everyone’s favorite Pokemon. Well except my favorite Pokemon. But that’s a secret for another day.)

Random Facts

Limpidick. Look, I know some of you were thinking this and I just needed to properly write it out and say it. Let’s continue.

Is it too mean to say Impidimp reminds me of a Yo-Kai Watch creature? It does.

Shit, sorry, but... Limpibizkit. I hate myself.

Best Comment From Last Week

I too fart when I’m startled. -Julia Q.

We all have our quirks.