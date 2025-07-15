IMAX Tickets For Christopher Nolan's Next Epic Might Sell Out Before It's Even Done Filming

Christoper Nolan’s The Odyssey starring Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and a bunch of other big-name actors is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026, aka a year from now. The movie is still filming as you read these words. And yet, Warner Bros. will soon start selling tickets for IMAX 70MM showings that will likely sell out before principal production on the movie is even finished.

Nolan’s The Odyssey is a massive live-action adaptation of the ancient Greek epic of the same name by Homer. The movie follows the long journey home of King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, following the Trojan War while his son, played by Holland, looks for him and tries to figure out what happened to his old man. The movie reportedly has a budget of $250 million and is likely to be Nolan’s biggest film yet. Warner Bros. must be confident in The Odyssey or desperate to start making money off of it, because it’s reported that later this week, you’ll be able to buy tickets for the epic and unfinished film.

On July 15, World of Reel reported that some AMC, Harkins, and Cinemark theater locations in select cities have started listing IMAX 70MM showtimes for The Odyssey, a little over a year before the film’s release. More showtimes will reportedly pop up over the next few days before WB officially starts selling tickets on Thursday, July 17, exactly a year before The Odyssey’s launch.

This is an unprecedented move by WB. Previously in 2012, the studio sold IMAX tickets for The Dark Knight Rises about six months before that Nolan-directed sequel hit theaters. But with The Odyssey, WB seemingly isn’t even waiting for filming to wrap up before offering die-hard Nolan fans the option to buy IMAX tickets. At the end of this month, Charlize Theron will film her scenes for the big-screen epic.

Knowing how rabid and loyal Nolan fans are, when tickets go on sale later this week most, if not all, of the film’s IMAX 70MM screenings will likely sell out, despite basic production on the movie not being finished. Weird world we live in.

