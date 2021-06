Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Rasmus Poulsen is franchise art director at Danish studio IO Interactive, the developers of the Hitman series.



Advertisement

You can see more of Poulsen’s stuff, including some very nice Star Wars fan pieces (and videos!) , at his ArtStation page.

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Advertisement

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Image : Rasmus Poulsen

Advertisement

Image : Rasmus Poulsen