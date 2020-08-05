Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Ikki Tousen Anime Studio Declares Bankruptcy

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animeIkki tousenQueens Blademangakotakueastjapan
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iIkki Tousen/i Anime Studio Declares Bankruptcy
Image: Arms
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

The anime studio known as Arms has declared bankruptcy. It was best known for the Ikki Tousen (above) and Queen’s Blade anime.

Advertisement

Ikki Tousen, originally a manga, was a battle anime in which schoolgirls’ uniforms become tattered during fights. It spawned PS2 and PSP games.

Arms was founded in 1996, cutting its teeth on hentai anime. The character designer, animator, illustration, and director Rin Shin was the studio’s most famous staff member.

Advertisement

Most recently, Arms did Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves and prior to that it did the Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid anime. As ANN points out, the studio changed its name from Arms to Common Sense in August 2017 but kept the brand name Arms.

Company shareholders decided to declare bankruptcy earlier this spring, and the company filed for liquidation on July 22.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Overwatch Cosplay Lights Up The Darkness

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Battle Menus Now Spell ‘SEGA’ Thanks To Joking Tweet

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

DISCUSSION

VictorStillwater
VictorStillwater

You could say Arms... *Puts on shades*

lost its teeth.

YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!