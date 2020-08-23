Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In Animal Crossing

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossingikeanintendokotaku coreart
Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA

IKEA’s new 2021 catalogue is out, and while it’s fine if IKEA catalogues are your thing, you might be more interested in the smaller, cuter Animal Crossing version instead.

Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA

The company’s Taiwan division released the homage a few days back (which means these are Taiwanese dollars, before you look at the prices and die), and while they obviously haven’t recreated the whole thing, the pages they did settle on look pretty good considering Animal Crossing’s limitations!

Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA

Especially this haircut + shirt combo standing in for a light + pillow. There are some more highlights below:

Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA
Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA
Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA
Also great: in the comments they whipped up a little IKEA store as well:

Illustration for article titled IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In iAnimal Crossing/i
Image: IKEA
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

