IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In Animal Crossing

Image : IKEA

IKEA’s new 2021 catalogue is out, and while it’s fine if IKEA catalogues are your thing, you might be more interested in the smaller, cuter Animal Crossing version instead.

Image : IKEA

The company’s Taiwan division released the homage a few days back (which means these are Taiwanese dollars, before you look at the prices and die), and while they obviously haven’t recreated the whole thing, the pages they did settle on look pretty good considering Animal Crossing’s limitations!



Image : IKEA

Especially this haircut + shirt combo standing in for a light + pillow. There are some more highlights below:

Image : IKEA

Image : IKEA

Image : IKEA

Also great: in the comments they whipped up a little IKEA store as well: