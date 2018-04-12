It was a weekly ritual. Every Sunday morning in Japan, a new Dragon Ball Super episode would air. Not anymore. Now, it’s the latest GeGeGe no Kitaro series, but some fans still miss Dragon Ball Super. Do you?



I know I do! My kids miss it, too, and so do these fans:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But on the bright side, there’s a new Dragon Ball Super movie coming out later this year. And if you are watching the dub, which is still airing, you won’t be missing Dragon Ball Super just yet.