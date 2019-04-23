If you still haven’t ordered any photos from Firewatch, now is the time. Gita JacksonToday 10:31amFiled to: firewatchFiled to: firewatchfirewatchmetapostKotaku Core2SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIf you still haven’t ordered any photos from Firewatch, now is the time. Photo printing services for the game will be shutting down on May 20th. Go get yourself a personal Olly Moss print.Share This StoryAbout the authorGita JacksonGita JacksonStaff WriterTwitterPosts