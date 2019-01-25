If you’re trying to play Anthem’s VIP demo today, like we are, you might have happened upon the error message above. We sure did. Apparently a lot of other people haven’t been able to get into the demo, which was supposed to go live at 12:00 p.m., either. Apparently they didn’t make enough Javelin suits to go around.
